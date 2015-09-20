With almost 760 stores in home market Australia, 1300 stores globally and another 570 new stores to be opened over the next three years – the Cotton On Group is gunning for global glory. One like, follower and e-commerce sale at a time. A solid A$1.51 billion in forecasted revenue for the Group in 2015 is telling the same story, yet one piece is missing to make the Cotton On Group a true multi-platform power player: an international e-commerce success.