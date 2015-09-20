With almost 760 stores in home market Australia, 1300 stores globally and another 570 new stores to be opened over the next three years – the Cotton On Group is gunning for global glory. One like, follower and e-commerce sale at a time. A solid A$1.51 billion in forecasted revenue for the Group in 2015 is telling the same story, yet one piece is missing to make the Cotton On Group a true multi-platform power player: an international e-commerce success.Read article
Family affairs: How CEO Robert Buchbauer and Swarovski is going to break the internet
Crystal giant Swarovski reported a €3.08 billion turnover in 2012 and CEO Robert Buchbauer has even bigger plans for the company originally founded by his great-great-grandfather. In this exclusive, FELLT Editor-at-Large Daniel Kjellsson meets with Mr Buchbauer to discuss entrepreneurship and acquisitions, epic failures and how he digitalised a five-generation-old global brand.
Superstars and sheep: Inside The Woolmark Company
How did a group of Australian wool farmers become one of the most powerful marketing machines in global fashion? In this exclusive we meet with The Woolmark Company's Global Manager for Digital Engagement, Aron Butcher, to discuss how the company's digital strategy is contributing to its marketing power and global operations.